Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases New Shares in United States Antimony Co. $UAMY

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,481,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,597,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 108.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 138,454 shares during the period. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United States Antimony from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

United States Antimony Stock Down 10.0%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAMY opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -959.00 and a beta of -0.01. United States Antimony Co. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single?mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

Featured Stories

