What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for BEAM Q1 Earnings?

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering set a $41.00 price objective on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $3.46. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 280.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS.

In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 95,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,678. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4,370.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

