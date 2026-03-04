Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AFG

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research report issued on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.61. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.47. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered American Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Financial Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.69. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $114.73 and a 1 year high of $150.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $222,343.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,160.10. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

See Also

