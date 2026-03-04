Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,660,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Aaron’s worth $150,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.71. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.82 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Aaron’s has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PRG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aaron’s

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PRG), formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.