Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,828 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 469.7% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 595.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0926 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum. FPE was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

