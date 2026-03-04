Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.4444.
WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.
Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average is $116.66. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $165.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.
The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.
