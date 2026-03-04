Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.4444.

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average is $116.66. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $165.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

