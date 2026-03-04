Financial Analysis: Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) vs. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) and Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and Cypherpunk Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provectus Biopharmaceuticals -1,374.19% N/A -942.72% Cypherpunk Technologies N/A -316.09% -176.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Cypherpunk Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Cypherpunk Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provectus Biopharmaceuticals $620,000.00 34.50 -$4.76 million N/A N/A Cypherpunk Technologies N/A N/A -$67.56 million ($1.22) -0.50

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and Cypherpunk Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cypherpunk Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and Cypherpunk Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cypherpunk Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50

Volatility and Risk

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypherpunk Technologies has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals beats Cypherpunk Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis. It is also developing oral formulations for adult solid tumor cancers, as well as refractory and relapsed pediatric, and other blood cancers comprising leukemias; PV-10 for the treatment of relapsed and refractory pediatric solid tumor cancers; and other formulations for the treatment of cutaneous canine cancers and healing of full-thickness cutaneous wounds. In addition, the company develops oral and intranasal formulations for the treatment of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; gram-positive and gram-negative bacterial infections; oral bacterial infections; and fungal infections, as well as vertebrate development, wound healing, and tissue regrowth. It has collaboration agreement with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute; and University of Miami. The company was formerly known as Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2013. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About Cypherpunk Technologies

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has an option and license agreement with NovaRock, Adimab, and BeiGene, Ltd. to develop and commercialize DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

