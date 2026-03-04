Nanovibronix (FEED) & Its Competitors Critical Review

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nanovibronix to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nanovibronix alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nanovibronix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanovibronix -275.12% -24.78% -19.24% Nanovibronix Competitors -570.12% -123.56% -53.83%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanovibronix’s peers have a beta of 1.80, indicating that their average share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nanovibronix and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nanovibronix Competitors 79 80 160 7 2.29

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 51.45%. Given Nanovibronix’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nanovibronix has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nanovibronix and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nanovibronix $2.56 million -$3.70 million -0.04 Nanovibronix Competitors $61.66 million -$32.64 million 5.35

Nanovibronix’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nanovibronix. Nanovibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nanovibronix peers beat Nanovibronix on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nanovibronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanovibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanovibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.