JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Quantum Computing Inc. $QUBT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) by 1,612.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 933,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879,374 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Quantum Computing were worth $17,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quantum Computing by 116.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,630,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,928 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after purchasing an additional 618,594 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum Computing by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,117,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 863,394 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Quantum Computing by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,000,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 115,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,035,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quantum Computing

In other Quantum Computing news, COO Milan Begliarbekov sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $33,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,244. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Key Quantum Computing News

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $22 price target, which signals continued analyst conviction about long?term upside. Rosenblatt Buy Rating

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $22 price target, which signals continued analyst conviction about long?term upside. Positive Sentiment: Management and coverage note a strong cash position (reported ~$1.6B), which reduces near?term financing risk and gives the company time to commercialize photonics/foundry initiatives. TipRanks Cash Report

Management and coverage note a strong cash position (reported ~$1.6B), which reduces near?term financing risk and gives the company time to commercialize photonics/foundry initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress: QCi closed the Lumina acquisition, launched its Fab 1 chip facility and began generating early foundry services revenue and partnerships (photonic AI, laser/detector capabilities) — strategic milestones that could support future revenue growth. Manufacturing & Lumina Article

Operational progress: QCi closed the Lumina acquisition, launched its Fab 1 chip facility and began generating early foundry services revenue and partnerships (photonic AI, laser/detector capabilities) — strategic milestones that could support future revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target from $15 to $10 and set a “neutral” rating — a more cautious near?term stance but still above current levels, reflecting divided analyst views on timing of commercial revenue. Cantor Fitzgerald Note

Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target from $15 to $10 and set a “neutral” rating — a more cautious near?term stance but still above current levels, reflecting divided analyst views on timing of commercial revenue. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss: Q4 revenue came in well below expectations (~$0.2M vs. ~$0.39M est.), a sizable negative surprise that undercuts the “revenue soon” narrative and is the primary driver of the intraday selloff. Yahoo Finance Revenue Miss

Revenue miss: Q4 revenue came in well below expectations (~$0.2M vs. ~$0.39M est.), a sizable negative surprise that undercuts the “revenue soon” narrative and is the primary driver of the intraday selloff. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and analyst re?ratings: several news outlets reported the share decline after earnings and some analysts moved to more conservative targets; high historical volatility/beta means negative headlines can drive outsized moves. Market Reaction Article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Quantum Computing this week:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QUBT shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quantum Computing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Quantum Computing from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

Quantum Computing stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Quantum Computing Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $25.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 3.51.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million.

Quantum Computing Profile

(Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a provider of quantum computing and quantum-inspired algorithm solutions, headquartered in the United States with research and development operations in Europe. Originally incorporated as Unigrid Software in 2019, the company rebranded in 2021 to reflect its strategic focus on commercializing emerging quantum technologies for enterprise and government customers.

The company’s flagship product, Qatalyst, is a quantum-inspired optimization platform that applies advanced heuristic solvers to address complex combinatorial problems in logistics, supply chain management, finance and other data-intensive fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.