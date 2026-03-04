Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/23/2026 – EPAM Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.
- 2/21/2026 – EPAM Systems was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 2/20/2026 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – EPAM Systems was given a new $160.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.
- 2/20/2026 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $247.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $220.00 to $146.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2026 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – EPAM Systems was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 1/14/2026 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – EPAM Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.
- 1/9/2026 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $212.00 to $243.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – EPAM Systems is now covered by Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,515. This represents a 24.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.
