Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2026 – EPAM Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

2/21/2026 – EPAM Systems was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/20/2026 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – EPAM Systems was given a new $160.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

2/20/2026 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $247.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $220.00 to $146.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – EPAM Systems was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

1/14/2026 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – EPAM Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

1/9/2026 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $212.00 to $243.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – EPAM Systems is now covered by Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,515. This represents a 24.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get EPAM Systems Inc alerts:

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.