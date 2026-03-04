Lsb Industries Inc. $LXU Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,579,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 185,800 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lsb Industries were worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lsb Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lsb Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lsb Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lsb Industries by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 32,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $2,412,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lsb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LXU stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.78. Lsb Industries Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $856.45 million, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Lsb Industries

Lsb Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.88 million. Lsb Industries had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Lsb Industries news, Director Barry H. Golsen sold 17,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $178,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cheryl Maguire sold 7,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 200,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,190. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,823 shares of company stock worth $5,767,726. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lsb Industries from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lsb Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lsb Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut Lsb Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Lsb Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

