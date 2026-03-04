Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $34 Million Stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 109,577 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $33,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 181.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT stock opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $121.54.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.06). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.34%.The firm had revenue of $393.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SXT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SXT

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.