CI Investments Inc. Sells 26,151 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 428,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,151 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amentum were worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Amentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amentum by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amentum by 433.5% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.23. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.11.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 0.69%.The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMTM. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amentum from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Amentum from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amentum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

