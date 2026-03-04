Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 920,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,614 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $14,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 28,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 399,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -256.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $800.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.47 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.43%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay’s components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

