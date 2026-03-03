Short Interest in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Declines By 23.3%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,313 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 29th total of 5,622 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QSIAW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 7,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,293. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. Quantum-Si has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.08.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si, Inc (NASDAQ: QSIAW) is a life sciences company focused on developing a next-generation protein sequencing platform. The company aims to unlock the proteome by enabling single-molecule protein analysis, a capability that promises to advance drug discovery, diagnostic development and molecular biology research. Quantum-Si’s core technology leverages proprietary semiconductor-based nanopore arrays and optical detection to directly sequence proteins and quantify expression patterns with high sensitivity.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Quantum-Si was founded to address limitations in existing proteomics methods, such as mass spectrometry, which can be time-consuming and less sensitive to low-abundance proteins.

