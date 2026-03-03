Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE) Short Interest Up 39.6% in February

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,524 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 29th total of 2,525 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,076 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,076 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II by 61,656.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Andretti Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1%

POLE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,905. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a business combination. The company has no commercial operations of its own but seeks to merge with or acquire a private business with a focus on advanced mobility, high-performance automotive technologies, or related sectors. By leveraging the Andretti brand, it aims to align with firms operating at the intersection of motorsports and cutting-edge vehicle innovation.

The SPAC structure allows Andretti Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andretti Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andretti Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.