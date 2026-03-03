Mike Mcgillis Buys 20,000 Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Stock

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) CFO Mike Mcgillis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 603,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,036.38. This represents a 3.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Claros Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.32. 1,002,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,031. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $325.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 21.44 and a current ratio of 21.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 75.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust is a specialty finance company structured as a real estate investment trust that acquires and manages a portfolio of newly originated, conventional residential mortgage loans guaranteed or insured by U.S. government?sponsored enterprises. The company concentrates on Agency collateral, including loans backed by Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, aiming to generate current income while preserving capital through high?quality, credit?enhanced assets.

Under an external management agreement with Claros Mortgage Capital Advisors LLC, the firm leverages a seasoned team to source, underwrite and service mortgage assets.

