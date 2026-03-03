Short Interest in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Increases By 31.9%

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 950,943 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the January 29th total of 720,856 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 838,151 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 838,151 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDV traded down $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.26. 1,299,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,407. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $110.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,739.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.