Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Buys $103,200.00 in Stock

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III bought 21,500 shares of Universal Security Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 518,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,424. This trade represents a 4.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE UUU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 57,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,482. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of -0.21.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the third quarter worth about $198,000.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc (NYSE: UUU) is a manufacturer and marketer of home safety and security products based in Holbrook, New York. The company specializes in the design, development and distribution of devices intended to protect lives and property, servicing both residential and commercial end users.

Its product portfolio includes photoelectric and ionization smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, combination smoke/CO units, fire extinguishers and fire escape ladders. Additional offerings extend to weather radios and environmental sensors, all engineered to meet or exceed applicable UL, ANSI and NFPA safety standards.

Universal Security Instruments distributes its products primarily across the United States and Canada through a network of mass merchants, independent electrical distributors, home improvement centers and e-commerce platforms.

