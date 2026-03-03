PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Short Interest Down 23.4% in February

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 99,245 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the January 29th total of 129,582 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 299,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAVmed stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) by 392.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of PAVmed worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAVM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 36,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,656. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.90.

PAVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised PAVmed to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PAVmed from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of PAVmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

PAVmed Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative medical devices aimed primarily at gastrointestinal endoscopy and related therapeutic areas. Its portfolio includes FDA-cleared products such as EsoFLIP® Distensibility System for the treatment of esophageal strictures and MUSE™ (Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler) for endoscopic fundoplication in gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). In addition to its gastrointestinal franchise, PAVmed is advancing early-stage programs targeting indications in oncology, urology and dermatology.

Founded in 2012, PAVmed has built its pipeline through internal research and development as well as strategic collaborations and acquisitions.

