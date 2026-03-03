Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Sells 1,635 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Horn sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,761.60. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howard Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Howard Horn sold 8,409 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $190,884.30.

On Monday, February 2nd, Howard Horn sold 3,061 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $72,117.16.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Howard Horn sold 3,081 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $112,086.78.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. 1,722,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,535. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.42%. The company had revenue of $207.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RARE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation transcript from TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference is available; this is informational for modeling product timelines and pipeline commentary but contains no new regulatory decisions. TD Cowen Presentation Transcript

Management presentation transcript from TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference is available; this is informational for modeling product timelines and pipeline commentary but contains no new regulatory decisions. Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling by multiple senior executives (CEO Emil Kakkis sold 54,404 shares; several EVPs, the CFO and CAO also sold material blocks) — these trades reduced several insiders’ holdings by ~3–10% and totaled well over $1M for the CEO alone. Such coordinated/large insider liquidity can signal personal cash needs or tax planning, but markets often read it as a negative signal for near-term sentiment. SEC filing (CEO sale) here: Insider Sale SEC Filing

Large, concentrated insider selling by multiple senior executives (CEO Emil Kakkis sold 54,404 shares; several EVPs, the CFO and CAO also sold material blocks) — these trades reduced several insiders’ holdings by ~3–10% and totaled well over $1M for the CEO alone. Such coordinated/large insider liquidity can signal personal cash needs or tax planning, but markets often read it as a negative signal for near-term sentiment. SEC filing (CEO sale) here: Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced or are soliciting lead plaintiffs for a securities-fraud class action (alleging misstatements/omissions related to setrusumab) covering Aug 3, 2023–Dec 26, 2025; several firms set April 6 lead?plaintiff deadlines. The proliferation of notices and a filed class action increases legal and financial uncertainty and is likely exerting downward pressure on the stock. Example notice: Kessler Topaz Class Action Notice

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.