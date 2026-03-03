Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $1,979,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,017.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,051.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $934.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.