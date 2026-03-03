NiCE $NICE Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of NiCE worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NiCE by 478.5% during the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NiCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in NiCE by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 44,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NiCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised NiCE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised NiCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp set a $200.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

NiCE Price Performance

NiCE stock opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. NiCE has a fifty-two week low of $94.65 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.95 million. NiCE had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 20.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiCE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NiCE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NiCE Company Profile

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

