SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Short Interest Update

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 142,323 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the January 29th total of 93,438 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYMB stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.0921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

About SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,148,000 after purchasing an additional 580,975 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 977.8% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 358,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 141,292 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 393,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 94,778 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,020,000.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

