SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Short Interest Update

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 142,323 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the January 29th total of 93,438 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
HYMB stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.
SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.0921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF
About SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF
The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
