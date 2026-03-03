Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 9,013 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $16,746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,096,094.80. This represents a 28.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.1%

EHC opened at $108.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.97. Encompass Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post?acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end?of?life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

