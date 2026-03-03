SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives $145.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.7778.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $133.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after buying an additional 317,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

