American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $7.42 Average PT from Brokerages

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.4167.

A number of research firms have commented on AMWL. Wall Street Zen raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Well from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

In other American Well news, insider Dmitry Zamansky sold 6,243 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $30,278.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 191,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,619.80. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,946 shares of company stock valued at $53,002. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.34. American Well has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $55.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well, operating under the trade name Amwell, is a Boston-based digital health company that develops and delivers telehealth solutions to healthcare providers, payers, employers and patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables secure virtual visits, remote patient monitoring and integrated care coordination across a range of medical disciplines, including primary care, behavioral health, chronic disease management and urgent care.

The company’s core offering, the Amwell Telehealth Platform, facilitates live video consultations, asynchronous messaging, e-prescribing and electronic health record integration.

