Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Donal Mulligan Acquires 3,000 Shares

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) Director Donal Mulligan purchased 3,000 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.61 per share, for a total transaction of $184,830.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,880. This represents a 60.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tennant Price Performance

Tennant stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. Tennant Company has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 52.99%.

Tennant News Roundup

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Tennant this week:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Freedom Capital lowered Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down from $107.00) on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth $1,213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the second quarter worth about $651,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 131.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 240,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,823,000 after purchasing an additional 136,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QSV Equity Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tennant during the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant’s product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

