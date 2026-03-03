Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE stock opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.08. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

