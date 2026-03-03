DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF $DCRE Shares Purchased by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,310 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned 1.61% of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stapp Wealth Management Pllc boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 34,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DCRE opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $51.43 and a 52 week high of $53.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation. DCRE was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is issued by DoubleLine.

