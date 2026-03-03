Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 10,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $3,982,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $320.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $582.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

