Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR Stock Holdings Decreased by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,856,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,753 shares during the quarter. Oscar Health accounts for approximately 17.1% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Oscar Health worth $54,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,160,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,636,000 after buying an additional 423,184 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 89.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,298,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,691 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $27,448,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Oscar Health by 798.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,441,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,032 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Oscar Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 76,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,309,123.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 350,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,561.80. This represents a 18.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,835 shares of company stock worth $2,298,269. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

