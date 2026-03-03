Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Autonomous Res dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.86.

In other news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total value of $2,638,725.82. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,101.89. The trade was a 58.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $861.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $923.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $838.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The company has a market capitalization of $255.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.95 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

