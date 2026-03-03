MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Stock Holdings Lowered by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,515 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up 5.7% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MongoDB worth $18,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 2,825.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in MongoDB by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $325.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.77. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $444.72.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The firm had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.15.

In other MongoDB news, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total value of $10,085,372.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,978,410. This trade represents a 11.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,066.24. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 57,354 shares of company stock valued at $23,474,994 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

