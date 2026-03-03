Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. $OCSL is Melia Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Melia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,384 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up 6.9% of Melia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Melia Wealth LLC owned 1.38% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 468,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 119,775 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 87,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

OCSL opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $74.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.0%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.44%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is a closed-end, externally managed specialty finance company structured as a business development company (BDC). Launched in 2014, Oaktree Specialty Lending provides customized debt solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on senior secured loans, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments. The company’s investment strategy centers on floating-rate instruments designed to offer downside protection and income potential in varying interest rate environments.

The firm’s portfolio spans a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, technology, energy, business services and consumer products.

