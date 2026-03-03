First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.47 Billion Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,265,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,435 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 2.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,473,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,933.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $304.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $275.60 and a 1 year high of $352.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.09.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.50.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

