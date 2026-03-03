Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Insider Roger Dobson Buys 50,000 Shares

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Free Report) insider Roger Dobson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.19 per share, for a total transaction of A$159,500.00.

Centuria Industrial REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Centuria Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 125.0%. Centuria Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 206.88%.

About Centuria Industrial REIT

CIP is Australia's largest domestic pure play industrial REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. CIP's portfolio of high-quality industrial assets is situated in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia and is underpinned by a quality and diverse tenant base. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian industrial assets. Centuria Property Funds No.

