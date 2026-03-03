iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT Shares Purchased by Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC

Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,229,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 152.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 839,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,473,000 after purchasing an additional 506,314 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 467,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after buying an additional 363,682 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,405,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 488.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 282,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 234,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of USRT stock opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

