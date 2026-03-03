Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $61.95 Million Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,496,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,417 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.50% of Simply Good Foods worth $61,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 96.8% during the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $8,238,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $36,419,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 802.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 60,272 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.64 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.26%.The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

