Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 41,311 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,311 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.78% of CommVault Systems worth $65,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 135.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 786,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,414,000 after buying an additional 452,422 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 893,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,744,000 after acquiring an additional 337,830 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,158,000 after purchasing an additional 246,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,261,000 after purchasing an additional 217,557 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $234,096.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,843,373. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $585,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 352,919 shares in the company, valued at $31,861,527.32. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $991,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.59.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $313.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $152.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.58.

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault’s platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

