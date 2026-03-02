Short Interest in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Declines By 23.4%

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,048,964 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 29th total of 2,673,756 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,816,899 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,816,899 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,168 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,362,000 after purchasing an additional 518,984 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.59. 8,996,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,036,149. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

