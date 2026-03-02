SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Short Interest Down 23.6% in February

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,996 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the January 29th total of 11,772 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,008 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,008 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Global Dow ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 186.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DGT stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.54. 16,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a twelve month low of $121.09 and a twelve month high of $180.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.19.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange. The Index component stocks are chosen by Dow Jones based on the combination of market data and fundamental data, such as float-adjusted market capitalization, sales/revenue and net profit.

