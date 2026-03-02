BugsCoin (BGSC) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

BugsCoin (BGSC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, BugsCoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One BugsCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BugsCoin has a market cap of $9.86 million and $830.86 thousand worth of BugsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BugsCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,951.51 or 0.99419341 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BugsCoin Token Profile

BugsCoin was first traded on August 23rd, 2024. BugsCoin’s total supply is 14,745,800,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,081,643,825 tokens. BugsCoin’s official Twitter account is @aden_perpdex. BugsCoin’s official message board is t.me/bugscoin_news. BugsCoin’s official website is www.bugscoin.com.

BugsCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BugsCoin (BGSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BugsCoin has a current supply of 14,745,800,644 with 11,081,643,825.12633181 in circulation. The last known price of BugsCoin is 0.0008834 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $847,096.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bugscoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BugsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BugsCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BugsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BugsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BugsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.