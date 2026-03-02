WeFi (WFI) Price Down 3.4% This Week

WeFi (WFI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, WeFi has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. WeFi has a total market cap of $56.88 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of WeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeFi token can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00003048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,951.51 or 0.99419341 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WeFi

WeFi’s genesis date was September 14th, 2024. WeFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,134,090 tokens. The official website for WeFi is wefi.co. WeFi’s official Twitter account is @wefi_official. The official message board for WeFi is medium.com/@wefi_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “WeFi (WFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WeFi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 80,202,700.5924228 in circulation. The last known price of WeFi is 2.03800582 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $4,126,320.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wefi.co/.”

