0G Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (0G)

0G (0G) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One 0G token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0G has a total market capitalization of $130.67 million and $21.78 million worth of 0G was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0G has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0G Token Profile

0G was first traded on September 22nd, 2025. 0G’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,243,998 tokens. The Reddit community for 0G is https://reddit.com/r/0glabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0G is 0g.ai/blog. The official website for 0G is www.0gfoundation.ai. 0G’s official Twitter account is @0g_foundation.

0G Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0G (0G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. 0G has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 213,243,998 in circulation. The last known price of 0G is 0.61856448 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $21,203,739.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.0gfoundation.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0G directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0G should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0G using one of the exchanges listed above.

