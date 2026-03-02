Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $30,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 35.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Allegion by 44.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 13.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Allegion by 204.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Stock Up 0.3%

ALLE stock opened at $160.91 on Monday. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $116.57 and a 52 week high of $183.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 15.83%.Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,821.65. This trade represents a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Featured Stories

