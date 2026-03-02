Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

ACA opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $68.11 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.86.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.46 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at $7,884,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcosa by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after buying an additional 138,676 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Arcosa by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat expectations — Arcosa reported $1.15 EPS versus consensus ~$0.95 and swung to positive net income after a year-ago loss; adjusted metrics improved year-over-year. This beat helped show operating recovery. Read More.

Q4 earnings beat expectations — Arcosa reported $1.15 EPS versus consensus ~$0.95 and swung to positive net income after a year-ago loss; adjusted metrics improved year-over-year. This beat helped show operating recovery. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Asset sale will generate cash — Arcosa agreed to sell its barge business to Wynnchurch Capital for $450M, which should boost liquidity and allow debt paydown or shareholder returns. Read More.

Asset sale will generate cash — Arcosa agreed to sell its barge business to Wynnchurch Capital for $450M, which should boost liquidity and allow debt paydown or shareholder returns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue performance mixed — Q4 revenue rose ~7.6% YoY to $716.7M but came in marginally below analysts’ ~$719.5M estimate, showing top-line growth but a slight miss versus expectations. Read More.

Revenue performance mixed — Q4 revenue rose ~7.6% YoY to $716.7M but came in marginally below analysts’ ~$719.5M estimate, showing top-line growth but a slight miss versus expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guide roughly in line — management gave revenue guidance around $3.0–$3.1B (near Street estimates). The company said an EPS outlook was provided but the public release left limited detail, adding uncertainty to modeling. Read More.

FY2026 revenue guide roughly in line — management gave revenue guidance around $3.0–$3.1B (near Street estimates). The company said an EPS outlook was provided but the public release left limited detail, adding uncertainty to modeling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to guidance/metrics and trimmed clarity — despite the EPS beat, investors appear to have focused on the slight revenue miss, ambiguous/underwhelming FY26 outlook detail (EPS guidance not clearly spelled out in the release), and implication that growth will be modest — likely driving selling pressure. Read More.

Market reaction to guidance/metrics and trimmed clarity — despite the EPS beat, investors appear to have focused on the slight revenue miss, ambiguous/underwhelming FY26 outlook detail (EPS guidance not clearly spelled out in the release), and implication that growth will be modest — likely driving selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Business mix change risk — selling the barge unit is cash-positive but removes a revenue stream; investors may discount near-term earnings stability or worry about organic demand in certain end markets despite strength in utilities. Read More.

Arcosa, Inc (NYSE: ACA) is a Dallas?based industrial company that was formed through the spin?off of Trinity Industries’ construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company’s Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready?mix concrete.

