Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Buenaventura Mining from $27.50 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Buenaventura Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:BVN opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. Buenaventura Mining has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The mining company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.60 million. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 21.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Buenaventura Mining will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Buenaventura Mining

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Buenaventura Mining by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 85,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $1,847,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $3,641,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 306,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 201,594 shares in the last quarter.

Buenaventura Mining Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (NYSE: BVN) is one of Peru’s leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company’s core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company’s principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

