Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,793 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 302,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 142,670 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, insider Malik Ducard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 699,773 shares in the company, valued at $18,096,129.78. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $590,151.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,657.88. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,407 shares of company stock worth $855,925 over the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of PINS stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.87%.Pinterest’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.