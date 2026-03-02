D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEPS. Zacks Research raised D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.07 price target (down from $4.85) on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $946.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 26.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers Hepsiburada Market, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries and water; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, an offline network of pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online.

